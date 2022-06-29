Open source electoral vote count system

The vote counting in the US leaves so much to be desired. The use of electoral machines made it worse, as to check that they are doing what they’re supposed to do is harder than killing an elephant by tickling it (not that I like to kill animals). In an era of code hiding, hacking and cyberattacks, to trust that a machine is going to count votes right without human supervision is childish; ask the dictators and the “democratically elected” tyrants of the world, they know what I’m talking about. A good vote counting system is a combination of two things: common sense rules that legislatures should set and an open hardware/software counting system that allows counting decentralization and public verification. Counting votes is not rocket science