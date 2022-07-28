'Aid' For Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine’s Demands
* DC cares more about fixing Ukraine than the U.S.
* Ukraine to America: keep sending that cash.
* Zelensky and wife pose for war journal ‘Vogue’; take a break from the revolving door of lawmakers and actors.
* Money well spent? Billions of $ have gone to Ukraine’s ‘war effort’.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 July 2022