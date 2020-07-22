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More prophetic warnings of catastrophe coming to America from Dumitru Duduman
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22 views • July 22, 2020
Romanian Pastor survives the electric chair twice and is given a prophetic warning of Judgements by the angel Gabriel to take to America. God will protect his remnant and true church.
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