HASIDIC JEWISH MAN GETS HIS JAW ROCKED AFTER ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING A WOMAN’S CAR OVER A PARKING SPOT

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https://soundindepth.com/he-wasnt-expecting-that-hasidic-jewish-man-gets-his-jaw-rocked-after-allegedly-vandalizing-a-womans-car-over-a-parking-spot-in-brooklyn-ny/2022/08/31/top-hip-hop-music-news/admin/
Backstory: Jewish guy try to take a parking spot from a lady and he actually vandalized the car. The biker stood up for the driver because Jewish man is known for scratching and damaging people’s car who parks there. Posted by JR
https://rumble.com/v1ihl2n-proclamation-85-president-lincoln-calls-for-humiliation-prayer-and-fasting-.html
https://nypost.com/2022/09/04/new-details-emerge-in-violent-eliza-fletcher-kidnapping
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11164809/Americans-taking-loans-buy-groceries-using-pay-later-services.html
https://outsider.com/american-entertainment/people/alec-baldwin-fires-back-at-rob-schneider-over-saturday-night-live-comments
https://www.timesofisrael.com/the-rabbi-who-rallies-american-jews-for-the-global-refugee-cause/
https://nypost.com/2022/09/04/bed-bath-beyond-exec-gustavo-arnal-idd-as-nyc-jenga-building-jumper-source/
https://patriottruths.com/randy-quaid-just-dropped-a-truth-bomb-on-barack-and-michelle
https://www.dw.com/en/argentina-thousands-rally-in-solidarity-after-assassination-attempt-on-vice-president/a-63008194
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/09/03/university-feminist-society-purged-trans-activists-members-frightened/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/will-dangerous-wuhan-institute-virology-experiments-now-done-downtown-boston
https://en-volve.com/2022/09/03/ex-fbi-agent-andrew-mccabe-says-bidens-speech-didnt-go-far-enough-he-should-have-made-direct-threats-against-maga-americans
https://www.weforum.org/organizations/the-depository-trust-clearing-corporation-dtcc
Inspiration of #pantifa flag: https://www.instagram.com/p/CctNDaZrVWr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= 🦄
https://www.atlanticfutureforum.com/EN/pages/Team
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/09/the-ukrainian-counteroffensive-was-destined-to-fail-today-it-did-so.html#more
https://www.brighteon.com/a1f4784a-b8e5-43fa-8547-c5d795ef28f4
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/exclusive-proof-that-the-top-israeli