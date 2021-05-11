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Song - Song to Uriel and Aurora
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30 views • May 11, 2021
https://www.heartscenter.org - In this song, we honor the beloved Archangels Uriel and Aurora as we sing to the music of Brahms' Lullaby, a song of peace and tranquility. We focus on the inviolate purity of every child and we place all babies, children, and unborn babies into the care of the divine mother, Aurora. We see them blessed and protected in the light of God. Every soul upon Earth is raised in the flame of the Resurrection light and cosmic harmony is restored to the planet.
For more prayers and songs visit: https://www.heartscenter.org/Broadcast/PrayersandSongs/tabid/415/Default.aspx
Uriel, Uriel, Resurrection light swell
Over every soul on Earth, shining ministration’s mirth.
Raise each one in the light and give all inner sight.
Blaze the sixth ray of cheer to each lightbearer here.
Blest Aurora Archeia, seal us all in your aura.
Flames of peace, tranquility restore cosmic harmony.
Blaze the light through our hearts, as your love now imparts
Sisterhood everywhere, Brotherhood pure and fair.
Uriel, Uriel, Resurrection fire swell
O’er Europa from Crakow, save all sentient beings now.
Divine rays of pure joy all your angels employ.
Peace, Aloha reign supreme in our lullaby-dream.
Blest Aurora, Mother bright, seal all children in light.
Save all unborn babies pure; clear their pathway to us here.
Help all mothers-to-be feel your peace, harmony.
Bless each infant so fair in your tender loving care.
Lyrics copyright © 2014 David Christopher Lewis.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
---
www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&;language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]
For more prayers and songs visit: https://www.heartscenter.org/Broadcast/PrayersandSongs/tabid/415/Default.aspx
Uriel, Uriel, Resurrection light swell
Over every soul on Earth, shining ministration’s mirth.
Raise each one in the light and give all inner sight.
Blaze the sixth ray of cheer to each lightbearer here.
Blest Aurora Archeia, seal us all in your aura.
Flames of peace, tranquility restore cosmic harmony.
Blaze the light through our hearts, as your love now imparts
Sisterhood everywhere, Brotherhood pure and fair.
Uriel, Uriel, Resurrection fire swell
O’er Europa from Crakow, save all sentient beings now.
Divine rays of pure joy all your angels employ.
Peace, Aloha reign supreme in our lullaby-dream.
Blest Aurora, Mother bright, seal all children in light.
Save all unborn babies pure; clear their pathway to us here.
Help all mothers-to-be feel your peace, harmony.
Bless each infant so fair in your tender loving care.
Lyrics copyright © 2014 David Christopher Lewis.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
---
www.centrodecorazones.org
Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx
¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica.
Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&;language=es-ES
Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679
Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642
O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx
Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9
También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]
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