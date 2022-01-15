Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Lie Under Oath Regarding VAERS COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths

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They both claimed that they "didn't know" how many deaths were recorded in VAERS following COVID-19 vaccines, and Walensky stated the COVID-19 vaccines are "incredibly safe" and "protect us against Omicron, they protect us against Delta, they protect us against COVID."
She also stated that all reported COVID-19 vaccine deaths have been "adjudicated," when in fact not a single COVID-19 vaccine injury, let alone a death, has been tried in the Government CounterMeasures Injury Compensation Program.
Mirrored - Health Impact News