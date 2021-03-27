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Levana Lomma at the World Wide Freedom Rally
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20 views • March 27, 2021
Levana Lomma visits us from the beautiful island of Kauai where she did not take a PCR test. And upon her return, armed with an Affidavit of Fact, Notice of Liability and knowledge of her rights was NOT subjected to a ten day quarantine.
She is the CEO of For Our Rights, a non-profit organization committed to serving the people of Hawai'i by providing resources and the education needed to stake claim to your individual sovereign and inalienable rights.
For more information from Levana Lomma:
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
https://hawaiistandsup.org
https://rumble.com/c/c-613493
https://twitter.com/levanalomma1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/somebodyhadtosayit/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/610836329512392/
https://hawaii.forourrights.org/how-to-avoid-quarantine
Video of Levana returning to the Kauai airport WITHOUT quarantine:
https://rumble.com/vew8tz-own-your-power-they-cant-make-you-quarantine.html
@LevanaLomma1
[email protected]
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
She is the CEO of For Our Rights, a non-profit organization committed to serving the people of Hawai'i by providing resources and the education needed to stake claim to your individual sovereign and inalienable rights.
For more information from Levana Lomma:
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
https://hawaiistandsup.org
https://rumble.com/c/c-613493
https://twitter.com/levanalomma1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/somebodyhadtosayit/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/610836329512392/
https://hawaii.forourrights.org/how-to-avoid-quarantine
Video of Levana returning to the Kauai airport WITHOUT quarantine:
https://rumble.com/vew8tz-own-your-power-they-cant-make-you-quarantine.html
@LevanaLomma1
[email protected]
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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