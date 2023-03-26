Nuclear War is Coming! | Dr Vernon Coleman

Providing depleted uranium to Ukraine has taken us to the edge of
nuclear war. Vernon Coleman explains why depleted uranium is truly
dangerous and has taken us into lethal territory. He also explains why
this is part of the globalists' depopulation plan.
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman
