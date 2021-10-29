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FULL SHOW: Biden Administration Attempts To Crash Stock Market, Housing Market, And Economy With Build Back Better Agenda
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The corruption in Washington D.C., the media, and the Democrat party continues to be exposed as The Great Reset vs The Great Awakening continues. Clay Clark joins to discuss this dynamic. Breaking news as The War Room is live as Cuomo is facing potential charges for the alleged groping incident involving an aid which led to his resignation, along with other allegations. Also, the Democrats are proposing paying illegal immigrants who are separated from their families half a million of your tax payer dollars. Dr. Richard Fleming joins for a bombshell interview on his results of testing the juice in the Covid vaccine as well as blood test results of what it does to the blood. This interview needs to be seen by the world. The leftists war on everything continues, as now men are winning homecoming queen in U.S. high schools.
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