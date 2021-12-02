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Omicron:Another Fake Disease to fool us.
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506 views • December 02, 2021
The ruling Satanists are losing power but the ignorant & the arrogant are vaccinating to cure their contamination from imaginary diseases, Covid & Omicron.
Millions have now voluntarily accepted vaccinations that contaminate their bodies & cause the failure of their immune system..
Millions have now voluntarily accepted vaccinations that contaminate their bodies & cause the failure of their immune system..
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