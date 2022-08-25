BASES2022 Miles Johnston Bases Actual

Miles introduces the second day, with a short appearance of two actual Bases contributors, Julie Phelps, and Clare Hinsley. Then gives a roundup of a very severe year since BASES2021, and the causalities and blow back for those conducting the attack program against Miles. -ITS- DUMBS Radiation leaks and cover up. The attack against Sophia (Bases 1 last year)





the sound was a mess, but anyway.