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Δολοφονήθηκαν πάνω από 60 ολιστικοί γιατροί που έσωζαν κόσμο....(από καρκίνους και εμβόλια)
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5818 views • January 21, 2020
Για τους αγγλομαθείς, ολόκληρη η συνέντευξη του δρα. Ted Broer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g0NMH4RXZ4
συτομο βίντεο για θανάτους 13 γιατρών
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc9_TNAIczc
εκτενέστερο βίτεο για θανάτους άλλων 80 γιατρών
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz_G3k9bTL0
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου
http://www.ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=295805#p295805
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g0NMH4RXZ4
συτομο βίντεο για θανάτους 13 γιατρών
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pc9_TNAIczc
εκτενέστερο βίτεο για θανάτους άλλων 80 γιατρών
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz_G3k9bTL0
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου
http://www.ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=295805#p295805
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
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