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Propaganda & Lies
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75 views • March 20, 2022
Questions lead to more questions and finally with enough research they will lead you to the truth. Wading through all the lies we have all been told, we came up with a few questions to think about. Share your thoughts with us and any questions you might have, we ask that you be respectful, but feel free to ask.
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