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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'Food Shortage' - They’re Trying to Blame Putin! [25.04.2022]
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90 views • April 26, 2022
NOTE-ATTENTION!: IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel - after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Ron DeSantis - 260,707 subscribers: https://rumble.com/c/GovRonDeSantis
DeSantis: "They’re Trying to Blame Putin" but Biden Is Driving US Toward a Recession!
The Biden administration is trying to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the country's economic woes, but it is President Biden who is responsible for inflation and may plunge America into a recession, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday.
1,069 views Apr 25, 2022
Breitbart News - 347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Q-DEjPe1dZg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
Ron DeSantis - 260,707 subscribers: https://rumble.com/c/GovRonDeSantis
DeSantis: "They’re Trying to Blame Putin" but Biden Is Driving US Toward a Recession!
The Biden administration is trying to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the country's economic woes, but it is President Biden who is responsible for inflation and may plunge America into a recession, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Thursday.
1,069 views Apr 25, 2022
Breitbart News - 347K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Q-DEjPe1dZg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
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