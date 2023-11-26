Create New Account
Only about 6 Years Old - Palestinian Child is Familiar with the Words Martyrdom and Bombing - Talks about Relatives Torn to Pieces and Buried Under the Rubble
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Just around 5 or 6 years old and this Palestinian child already is familiar with the words martyrdom and bombing, and talks about relatives torn to pieces and buried under the rubble.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

