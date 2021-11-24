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Truth, God and Country! Fauci's experiments, Babies are commodity's to these people!
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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0 view • November 24, 2021
The Vision Host Sherri Lynn
https://sherrilynn.com
Truth, God and Country! Fauci's experiments, Babies are commodity's instead of Valuable Life! Stop The Killing of Human Life, Stop Satanic Rituals!

Definition of Commodity / 1) A product of agriculture or mining, delivered or shipped, a mass production, Something useful or Valuable.
This is how Satan and his children feel about human life. We Humans are a commodity to them and there demonic god's to fulfill there wicked plan of the one world order and keep us as slaves, yes we are all there salves no more in Jesus Name with Christ Plan we Won! Jesus says Human Life it is precious and He will strop this, Pray for our Children, Pray for our Human Race the children of God in Christ Jesus!

Matthew 18:6-7 - But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea. (Read More...)

6 But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.

7 Woe unto the world because of offences! for it must needs be that offences come; but woe to that man by whom the offence cometh!
Ephesians 6:4 - And, ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath: but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.

Proverbs 22:6 - Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

2 Chronicles 7:14 - If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

Philippians 3:2 - Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.

Mark 8:35 |
For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel's, the same shall save it.
1 Peter 1:3 |
Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead,

1 Corinthians 1:2 |
Unto the church of God which is at Corinth, to them that are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, both theirs and ours:

Psalms 72:4 |
He shall judge the poor of the people, he shall save the children of the needy, and shall break in pieces the oppressor.
Isaiah 49:25 |
But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children.

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Thank You,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
trumpchildrenamericababiessave the children
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