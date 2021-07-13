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1 Love 4 The Planet song by George Axon & Wayne St. John
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0 view • July 13, 2021
I made this music video for my friend Wayne St. John. Enjoy;-)
One Love For The Planet - written by George Axon & Wayne St. John - November 25, 2005
ALSO Check Out these Songs by Wayne:
UNDER A SPIRITUAL SKY BY MY FRIEND WAYNE ST. JOHN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FGkZV41T1RwO/
In This Skin - by my friend Wayne St. John- UFOs - LIFE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/aiT5MdpgU0Sp/
Film symbolism of the spiraling snake like heat energy you get during nirvana or in the process of becoming an AWAKENED ONE. Discover Ancient Symbolism of our Ancient World.
One Love For The Planet - written by George Axon & Wayne St. John
1. What if we took .... a closer look?
What if we found compassion in our hearts?
What if we gave back, to the land?
I think my/our brothers and sisters would stand by that plan
2. What if we find, a better way?
To share wealth of the world, with everyone
What if we gave all, that we can ?
I know my brothers and sisters would soon lend a hand
We've got to try now to realize
The world's gettin’ smaller everyday
We've got to move on, we've got to be strong
Right now it’s time for a change
CHORUS It's One love for the planet - We can work it out
One love for you and I ~ We're gonna' do it!
One love for the planet ~ Come on people now!
One love will crystallize ~ (Peace & love & harmony)
Interlude: take another closer look and see
Peace and love & harmony
take another closer look and see
3. What if we find, peace of mind?
And we never go to war again?
What if we make peace our future plan?
You know people round the world would soon understand
We made a promise, to make a difference
When we were young and full of hope
It’s ours to keep, wake from our sleep
Right now the earth can’t cope
CHORUS
Well It's One love for the planet ~ (add voices gradually on each line?)
One love for you and I - Gotta Love one another
One love for the planet - It’s synchronicity
One love will crystallize - In peace and harmony
It's one love for the planet - We've got to come together
One love for you and I - It’s time for a change
One love makes you realize - Its just a matter of time
It's one love for the planet - Come on people now!
It's one love for you and I - We've got to Come together
One love for you and I - Rejoice for mother earth
One love will crystallize - It’s a powerful love (repeat this line)
Movies:
The Little Buddha
There are 7 Sacred Guru Masters sitting around the fire helping Buddha and Neo on their Journey.
They are always present along with THOR who helps with his power to make sure the ENLIGHTENMENT & AWAKENING process will not be interrupted or corrupted. They are the GUARDIANS of the Righteous.
7 Sacred Mystical Guru Masters: (in order of awakening and time)
BCE: {Before Common Era - This is when most people spoke Greek.}
1. Krishna / 3228 BCE
2. Gautama Buddha / 563 BCE
3. Babaji / 203 BCE
4. Jesura / 221 BCE
5. Milarepa 1028 CE
6. Yogananda / 1893 CE
7. ‘YOU’ are the “ONE”
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
One Love For The Planet - written by George Axon & Wayne St. John - November 25, 2005
ALSO Check Out these Songs by Wayne:
UNDER A SPIRITUAL SKY BY MY FRIEND WAYNE ST. JOHN - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FGkZV41T1RwO/
In This Skin - by my friend Wayne St. John- UFOs - LIFE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/aiT5MdpgU0Sp/
Film symbolism of the spiraling snake like heat energy you get during nirvana or in the process of becoming an AWAKENED ONE. Discover Ancient Symbolism of our Ancient World.
One Love For The Planet - written by George Axon & Wayne St. John
1. What if we took .... a closer look?
What if we found compassion in our hearts?
What if we gave back, to the land?
I think my/our brothers and sisters would stand by that plan
2. What if we find, a better way?
To share wealth of the world, with everyone
What if we gave all, that we can ?
I know my brothers and sisters would soon lend a hand
We've got to try now to realize
The world's gettin’ smaller everyday
We've got to move on, we've got to be strong
Right now it’s time for a change
CHORUS It's One love for the planet - We can work it out
One love for you and I ~ We're gonna' do it!
One love for the planet ~ Come on people now!
One love will crystallize ~ (Peace & love & harmony)
Interlude: take another closer look and see
Peace and love & harmony
take another closer look and see
3. What if we find, peace of mind?
And we never go to war again?
What if we make peace our future plan?
You know people round the world would soon understand
We made a promise, to make a difference
When we were young and full of hope
It’s ours to keep, wake from our sleep
Right now the earth can’t cope
CHORUS
Well It's One love for the planet ~ (add voices gradually on each line?)
One love for you and I - Gotta Love one another
One love for the planet - It’s synchronicity
One love will crystallize - In peace and harmony
It's one love for the planet - We've got to come together
One love for you and I - It’s time for a change
One love makes you realize - Its just a matter of time
It's one love for the planet - Come on people now!
It's one love for you and I - We've got to Come together
One love for you and I - Rejoice for mother earth
One love will crystallize - It’s a powerful love (repeat this line)
Movies:
The Little Buddha
There are 7 Sacred Guru Masters sitting around the fire helping Buddha and Neo on their Journey.
They are always present along with THOR who helps with his power to make sure the ENLIGHTENMENT & AWAKENING process will not be interrupted or corrupted. They are the GUARDIANS of the Righteous.
7 Sacred Mystical Guru Masters: (in order of awakening and time)
BCE: {Before Common Era - This is when most people spoke Greek.}
1. Krishna / 3228 BCE
2. Gautama Buddha / 563 BCE
3. Babaji / 203 BCE
4. Jesura / 221 BCE
5. Milarepa 1028 CE
6. Yogananda / 1893 CE
7. ‘YOU’ are the “ONE”
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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