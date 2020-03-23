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The Chinese bring eating to a barbaric new low.
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60 views • March 23, 2020
Just when you thought #Mexican street food was bad! #China makes #Mexico seem like fine dining in comparison.
The #Chinese are barbarians who appear to be willing to eat ANYTHING.
One seriously has to wonder how much cannibalism happens in China.
#Coronavirus #COVID19 #ChinaVirus #Trump #Globalism #NWO #Communism #Communism #ChiCom
The #Chinese are barbarians who appear to be willing to eat ANYTHING.
One seriously has to wonder how much cannibalism happens in China.
#Coronavirus #COVID19 #ChinaVirus #Trump #Globalism #NWO #Communism #Communism #ChiCom
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