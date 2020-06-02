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Unmasking The Science You Aren’t Hearing On TV | COVID-19 Facts from the Frontline | Tony Robbins
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60 views • June 02, 2020
Produced by Tony Robbins who posted on YT on 23 May 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgP_Au5RZVw
Description provided by Tony for this video:
Introducing the “Facts From the Frontlines” episode of #TheTonyRobbinsPodcast – where Tony uncovers the truth about coronavirus with a 7-person panel of highly qualified researchers, an experienced epidemiologist, a Nobel Laureate, and M.D.s testing and treating patients on the frontlines. Together, they reveal the evidence-based research that has come to light in the last two months.
This is one of the most important interviews Tony has ever conducted. It reminds us to stand guard at the door of our mind, practice discernment when determining trustworthy sources, and think critically in order to stay flexible and maintain the ability to pivot in light of new information – especially when lives depend on it.
To hear the full interview, go here: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/podcasts/...
0:00 - Intro
1:07 - WFO Death Toll
1:19 - Journey
1:47 - Who's on the Podcast
2:08 - Unmasking The Science
2:14 - Dr. Michael Levitt
3:30 - Dr. Alan Preston
4:22 - Sen. Scott Jensen, M.D.
7:27 - Dr. Michael Roizen
8:40 - Dr. Dan Erickson
9:05 - Dr. Artin Massihi
10:10 Dr. Eran Bendavid
11:26 - Tony Robbins Closing Statement
*UPDATE:* at 7;43, we incorrectly displayed a %. Dr. Roizen points out that the case fatality rate for those who are 60 and under is less than .2%
Follow TR:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyRobbins
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tonyrobbins
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ajrobbins
Instagram: https://instagram.com/tonyrobbins/
Website: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/
Tony Robbins is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. For more than 37 years, millions of people have enjoyed the warmth, humor and dynamic presentation of Mr. Robbins' corporate and personal development events. As the nation's #1 life and business strategist, he's called upon to consult and coach some of the world's finest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and even presidents of nations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgP_Au5RZVw
Description provided by Tony for this video:
Introducing the “Facts From the Frontlines” episode of #TheTonyRobbinsPodcast – where Tony uncovers the truth about coronavirus with a 7-person panel of highly qualified researchers, an experienced epidemiologist, a Nobel Laureate, and M.D.s testing and treating patients on the frontlines. Together, they reveal the evidence-based research that has come to light in the last two months.
This is one of the most important interviews Tony has ever conducted. It reminds us to stand guard at the door of our mind, practice discernment when determining trustworthy sources, and think critically in order to stay flexible and maintain the ability to pivot in light of new information – especially when lives depend on it.
To hear the full interview, go here: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/podcasts/...
0:00 - Intro
1:07 - WFO Death Toll
1:19 - Journey
1:47 - Who's on the Podcast
2:08 - Unmasking The Science
2:14 - Dr. Michael Levitt
3:30 - Dr. Alan Preston
4:22 - Sen. Scott Jensen, M.D.
7:27 - Dr. Michael Roizen
8:40 - Dr. Dan Erickson
9:05 - Dr. Artin Massihi
10:10 Dr. Eran Bendavid
11:26 - Tony Robbins Closing Statement
*UPDATE:* at 7;43, we incorrectly displayed a %. Dr. Roizen points out that the case fatality rate for those who are 60 and under is less than .2%
Follow TR:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonyRobbins
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tonyrobbins
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ajrobbins
Instagram: https://instagram.com/tonyrobbins/
Website: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/
Tony Robbins is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. For more than 37 years, millions of people have enjoyed the warmth, humor and dynamic presentation of Mr. Robbins' corporate and personal development events. As the nation's #1 life and business strategist, he's called upon to consult and coach some of the world's finest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and even presidents of nations.
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