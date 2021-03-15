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BOOM - FAKING BIDEN AT THE WHITE HOUSE
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655 views • March 15, 2021
A man who has lived in DC his whole life who was RIGHT THERE when they claimed Biden was speaking in the rose garden walks from the window, where he can see it to the TV, on which they are showing Biden speaking there LIVE, and there's no one actually there. No media, no security, empty parking, empty rose garden, the whole 9 yards. No security, even on top of the white house and all of it is clearly visible.
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