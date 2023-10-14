Avdeevka is starting to look like Bakhmut.

Avdeevka is being hit almost all the time by the Russian Army, cannon artillery, MLRS missiles, glide bombs, ATGM missiles, everything possible...

Bombs continues to destroy many years of AFU fortifications, one after another, block by block, preparing the way for the infantry.

Estimates are that in Avdeevka there are around 10 000 AFU soldiers...



