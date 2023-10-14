Avdeevka is starting to look like Bakhmut.
Avdeevka is being hit almost all the time by the Russian Army, cannon artillery, MLRS missiles, glide bombs, ATGM missiles, everything possible...
Bombs continues to destroy many years of AFU fortifications, one after another, block by block, preparing the way for the infantry.
Estimates are that in Avdeevka there are around 10 000 AFU soldiers...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.