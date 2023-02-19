Create New Account
Jan 6th Defendant Court Filing Shows Undercover Metro Police Officers Facilitating the Fake Insurrection
Deception By Omission
Published 14 hours ago

A newly released court filing from Jan 6th defendant, William Pope of Topeka, Kansas, asking the govt. to release more footage evidence shows Metropolitan Police Dept (MPD) officers facilitating the capital march, climbing over barricades and walking behind Ashli Babbitt shouting, "Someone will get shot."

Additional footage shows MPD bicycle police stopping 4 armed men in plain clothes who all pulled out Federal ID's to avoid arrest.

Pope is asking for authorities, as a pro se (on behalf of oneself) defendant, to release more footage since the government cannot be trusted to show the evidence as shown by this footage released.

This video, copied from YouTube, covered an article released by the Epoch Times. Copied it to Brighteon because it may not last long on YouTube. It was covered by the Black Conservative Patriot whose site is bcpreport.com and channel on YouTube is The BCP Report.


deceptionbyomission.com

politics and current eventsepoch timesjan 6thcapital insurrectionfake capitol insurrectionjan6th defendantsjan6th liesjan6th evidence

