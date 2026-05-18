It's Just a Waltz

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My inspiration in writing this song is very interesting and quite unusual. In 1973, I hypnotized my late wife, Dorothy, and using age regression, I uncovered and documented a past life she had in France during the 1700s. Parts of this song are actual happenings from that past life. There’s a slight chance that I might have been Denis at that time, because, singing those lines in that song about dancing by moving her chair around, felt very emotional.