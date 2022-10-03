State Trooper Embraces Suicidal Army Vet During Routine Traffic Stop

HEARTWARMING — While conducting a traffic stop on September 11, 2022, a Connecticut state trooper found an Army veteran in emotional distress and on the phone with the VA suicide hotline. The trooper reassured the veteran and gave him a hug when asked.
