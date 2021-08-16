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ARIZONA FORENSIC UPDATE AUGUST 16, 2021
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290 views • August 16, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC UPDATE AUGUST 16, 2021
ARIZONA UPDATE WITH RPAZ FIRST VICE-CHAIR PAM KIRBY, AUGUST 12, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uXjmYO1tRhDM/
ARIZONA UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, AUGUST 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LchftOsX04fV/
US Attorney General Garland & DOJ announced they were opening a 'Pattern Or Practice' investigation into the Phoenix Police Department. One of the allegations is the Phoenix Police Department is too tough with the anti-police goons. Arizona will not accept the looting and violence experienced last year, again!
Mayor Gallego and the radical left are the ones demonizing and intimidating Arizona law enforcement! "Arizona is a state that demands law and order and we're thankful to our brave men and women in blue for keeping our communities safe." #BackTheBlue
Garland Statement: https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-merrick-b-garland-delivers-remarks-announcing-pattern-or-practice
Arizona is sovereign and will NOT allow federalization of their right to support & direct their own peace officers. "It’s not a game, Merrick Garland, you will go to prison. Stay out" ~ AZ Senator Rogers https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-lawmaker-responds-ag-garland-will-not-touch-arizona-ballots-machines-unless-want-spend-time-arizona-prison/
Dr. Ward is attending RNC Summer meeting this week. She will be sharing about the Arizona Audit with leaders from across the nation. Other states are looking to conduct their own audits. Arizona is inspiring others! #ArizonaAudit #AmericasAudit
On the whole story behind the Arizona Election 2020 Forensic Audit, AZ State Representatives Mark Finchem, Wendy Rogers & Sonny Borrelli share their experience these past few months behind Maricopa County, while at the Cyber Symposium this week in South Dakota VIDEO https://www.bitchute.com/video/RO53bH5crXZ8/
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Announces New ‘Election Integrity Caucus’, Compares Significance to ‘The Continental Congress' https://nationalfile.com/breaking-wendy-rogers-announces-new-election-integrity-caucus-compares-significance-to-the-continental-congress/ "I am one of the founding members of the newly formed Election Integrity Caucus that consists of legislators from all 50 states. Reminds me of the Continental Congress. We will meet regularly and we will talk regularly to implement the securing our elections." #AuditAll50States https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1425910144228106241
HISTORIC: State Legislators Band together to Form Election Integrity Caucus https://www.trunews.com/stream/historic-state-legislators-band-together-to-form-election-integrity-caucus
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/juZXQLAPfV4
ARIZONA UPDATE WITH RPAZ FIRST VICE-CHAIR PAM KIRBY, AUGUST 12, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uXjmYO1tRhDM/
ARIZONA UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, AUGUST 11, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LchftOsX04fV/
US Attorney General Garland & DOJ announced they were opening a 'Pattern Or Practice' investigation into the Phoenix Police Department. One of the allegations is the Phoenix Police Department is too tough with the anti-police goons. Arizona will not accept the looting and violence experienced last year, again!
Mayor Gallego and the radical left are the ones demonizing and intimidating Arizona law enforcement! "Arizona is a state that demands law and order and we're thankful to our brave men and women in blue for keeping our communities safe." #BackTheBlue
Garland Statement: https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/attorney-general-merrick-b-garland-delivers-remarks-announcing-pattern-or-practice
Arizona is sovereign and will NOT allow federalization of their right to support & direct their own peace officers. "It’s not a game, Merrick Garland, you will go to prison. Stay out" ~ AZ Senator Rogers https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-lawmaker-responds-ag-garland-will-not-touch-arizona-ballots-machines-unless-want-spend-time-arizona-prison/
Dr. Ward is attending RNC Summer meeting this week. She will be sharing about the Arizona Audit with leaders from across the nation. Other states are looking to conduct their own audits. Arizona is inspiring others! #ArizonaAudit #AmericasAudit
On the whole story behind the Arizona Election 2020 Forensic Audit, AZ State Representatives Mark Finchem, Wendy Rogers & Sonny Borrelli share their experience these past few months behind Maricopa County, while at the Cyber Symposium this week in South Dakota VIDEO https://www.bitchute.com/video/RO53bH5crXZ8/
AZ Senator Wendy Rogers Announces New ‘Election Integrity Caucus’, Compares Significance to ‘The Continental Congress' https://nationalfile.com/breaking-wendy-rogers-announces-new-election-integrity-caucus-compares-significance-to-the-continental-congress/ "I am one of the founding members of the newly formed Election Integrity Caucus that consists of legislators from all 50 states. Reminds me of the Continental Congress. We will meet regularly and we will talk regularly to implement the securing our elections." #AuditAll50States https://twitter.com/WendyRogersAZ/status/1425910144228106241
HISTORIC: State Legislators Band together to Form Election Integrity Caucus https://www.trunews.com/stream/historic-state-legislators-band-together-to-form-election-integrity-caucus
Source, Republican Party of Arizona https://youtu.be/juZXQLAPfV4
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