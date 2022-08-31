Paper Sloyd Project 1: Envelope 6" x 6"

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This is the first in our series of projects from the book Paper Sloyd for Primary Grades by Ednah Anne Rich.
Sloyd plays an important role in a Charlotte Mason education. For more information on sloyd and why it is a valuable resource in home education, please visit our blog here: http://joannacinnamon.com/what-is-slo...
The book is available for purchases here: https://amzn.to/3z78HjP Or free online here: https://archive.org/details/papersloy...