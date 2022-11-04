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4/11/2022 Pass The Salt: Coach Dave Daubenmire ft. AJ Hurley (Graphic Content Warning)
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7772 views • April 11, 2022
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https://www.survivors.la/ - We are in a fight for the soul of our nation.
The Survivors have created the Society for Ethical Research to confront live dismemberment and born alive abortion fetal organ harvesting! Our focus is on University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).
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Pass The Salt - coachdavelive.com & thechristianrevolution.net
https://www.survivors.la/ - We are in a fight for the soul of our nation.
The Survivors have created the Society for Ethical Research to confront live dismemberment and born alive abortion fetal organ harvesting! Our focus is on University of California, San Francisco (UCSF).
-
Pass The Salt - coachdavelive.com & thechristianrevolution.net
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