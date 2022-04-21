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GONZALO LIRA POSSIBLY ALIVE - Said Tranny Journalist Cirillo Who Tipped SBU Off Speaks Out. Cirillo claims in Deleted Tweet. 042122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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233 views • April 21, 2022
This video by MervoWorks was found on YT that I'm sharing. Thanks for his creating and sharing that there may be hope that Gonzalo is still alive.

Here is his next video, done this morning. With newest info.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R272xvsDTu0&;ab_channel=MervoWorks

Interesting comments from this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prJBVBZ4Oh0&;ab_channel=MervoWorks

Where is Gonzalo Lira? Tiffany Dover no more. Last contact was well over the 12 hrs he said to expect between his online comm's. Developing situation, a lot of tweet's deleted and names/identities exposed of the suspected perpetrators. Still no definitive proof of life.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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