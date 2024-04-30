🇷🇺🇺🇦 The operator of a reconnaissance UAV discovered a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkov. Additional reconnaissance revealed that there were more than 150 mercenaries in two buildings.



A high-precision missile strike was carried out at the coordinates of the buildings, as a result of which 40 mercenaries from central and western Europe were instantly demobilized, and more than 55 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

