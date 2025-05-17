Sleep Support #2: World's First and Most Luxurious GROUNDED Mattress

Deep dive introduction to Carico.com's grounded sleep mattress system. To view the Powerpoint, visit: tinyurl.com/GroundedMattressPowerpoint. To easily share their site, use: tinyurl.com/GroundedMattress

To share this video, use: tinyurl.com/GroundedMattressOverview

If you have questions, want to receive a free quote, and/or to schedule a free product demonstration at their Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA showroom located at:

2851 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, call either # below:

1-800-440-1434

1-954-973-3900

Or, contact their VP of Sales who is the most knowledgeable, Juan Carlos Cabrera:

[email protected]

m: 954.298.8085

and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.

If you happen to place an order, please forward me a copy of your paid invoice to both:

[email protected] & [email protected]

so that I can ensure that your mattress is delivered to you, ASAP!

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford this, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 , print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975



