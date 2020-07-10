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Two Parts: Dr. Jensen Being Investigated & Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo Exposes Rockefeller Foundation Lockstep Plan. Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo Exposes Rockefeller Foundation Lockstep Plan.
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129 views • July 10, 2020
Listen to Ghana's President exposing the Rockefeller Foundation, Bill Gates Foundation, Anthony Fauci over the planning and creation of the Corona Virus pandemic in order to destroy the world economy and usher in a new economic which will be under their total control.
This document with their entire plan was issued by the Rockefeller Foundation proving they created Corona Virus:
https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
This document with their entire plan was issued by the Rockefeller Foundation proving they created Corona Virus:
https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
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