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John Fredericks Interviews Lin Wood: He Outlines the Case for Rampant Voter Fraud in Georgia. Georgians, Call 404-656-1776 to STOP Certification of the Fraud 11/16/2020
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58 views • November 17, 2020
Everyone listen to this Lin Wood interview today, it's 30 minutes, but worth the time. He says Trump probably won all 50 states, or close to it, among other things. Outright claims multiple times that GA Governor Brian Kemp and SOS Raffensperger are corrupt, and he knows they will never sue him for defamation because they know he can PROVE what he says. Very compelling interview. Get the word out to all the fellow Georgians. GA state residents (only) call the Governor's Office and Demand a special session of the General Assembly! 404-656-1776 Swarm the Capitol and peacefully protest, civil disobedience. The time to stand and fight is NOW before it's TOO LATE!!!
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