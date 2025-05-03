© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9 out of 10 Care Home Residents were prescribed 'End Of Life' Medication during Covid Lock down.
As we suspected NG163 ( NICE guideline 163 ) was used to euthanise care home residents, who all died breathless and Covid 19 would have been put on the death certificate as the ‘cause of death’,
Source @Andrew Bridgen
