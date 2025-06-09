BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Invoke Cause 7 — NO TAX!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
285 followers
Follow
55 views • 17 hours ago

+ 7 of the taxpayers Bill of Rights will get you out of any text that's that they currently are holding over your head. we utilize one of their objection forms but the CRA are not the ones who get the judge what is indispute and what is not. what we do is send in the appropriate legal threat letters and we also invoke Clause 7 and let any employers who are garnishing wages know of the situation. Clause 7 of the taxpayers Bill of Rights is a very powerful one

and I highly recommend that each and every one of you use it. if you want to get rid of the CRA forever contact me on my website only Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#ALBERTA #EDMONTON #CALGARY #YYC #INCOME #INCOMETAX #CRA #CANADA #CANADAREVENUEAGENCY #QUEBEC #CORPORATETAX #TAXPLANNING #TAXHELP #TAXES #CANADIANTAX

