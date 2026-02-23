Getting Schooled: For Better or Worse?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Education in America is under attack...and so are our kids! Adam Guillette from Accuracy in Media shines a light on 2 Ohio universities defying state law and implementing DEI...while Dr. Everett Piper sees kids being indoctrinated in dangerous ways be schools--teachers and administrators--creating little activists out of kids who cannot read and write!
**********
Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.
🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.
📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show
👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America
💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!