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Why People Leave Christianity
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11 views • February 28, 2020
"Why People Leave Christianity" explores some good points made in an article by Andy Stanley for Fox News, about the confusion many people have towards modern Christianity compared to the Christianity of Jesus and the first Christians. Have you lost faith through having some bad church experiences or through questioning why there is so much suffering in the world? Check out this video to understand why Christianity is dying in places like America and what is necessary for the spread of Christianity to happen once more.
CREDITS 01. Psalm 103 - Church of the Holy Trinity, Prague by Julian Vasyl https://goo.gl/sUoTym 02. 9-5-16 ñ Saved By Church ñ Andy Stanley by The Bridge, Portage https://vimeo.com/181415384 03. Sunday May 3rd, 2015 am service w/ Pastor @MarkSpitsbergen by Abiding Place Ministries https://goo.gl/2sszAU 04. Creflo Dollar 2015: 'Prosperity is Not Selfish' by Creflo Dollar - Sermons https://goo.gl/3vwhvS 05. Richard Dawkins ridiculing Ray Comfort 2 by David Shankbone https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Christopher Hitchens crop 2 by JosÈ RamÌrez https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006 by Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. Sam Harris 2014 Cropped by Sam Harris https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. Jesus Joseph Mary Color by Bartha IV https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 10. An atheist speaks to Christian High Schoolers by SecHummer https://goo.gl/fRnnXJ 11. Pastor Anderson "The New Earth" (Baptist preaching) by sanderson1611 https://goo.gl/ebN2BG 12. Bart D. Ehrman 2012 photo. Approved by Bart D. Ehrman by Dan Sears - Dan Sears UNC-Chapel Hill, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index... 13. Child poverty in India bu Beckster https://goo.gl/bdVyx6 14. John Hagee 2015: 'Don't Worry' Part 2 by Pastor John Hagee 2015 https://goo.gl/7anSB1 15. jesus_15 by James Sheppard https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 16. Putting the Doctrine of Soul Sleep to Bed | SDA & JWs Exposed; Body, Soul, Spirit; Death; Hell by Valiant Baptist Church https://goo.gl/FRZUgq 17. Augustine's Homily Was Amazing At The 2015 North Texas Catholic Men's Conference by Catholic Brothers For Christ https://goo.gl/A1dYzq 18. Morning Worship Service 2.17.19 by Pinehaven Church https://goo.gl/o9GXnS 19. Francis Chan Achived | Know God, Not Just A Routine! | Francis Chan 2015 by Sernord Tommy https://goo.gl/hUPJRT 20. David Platt - 9Marks at Southeastern 2010 by Wade Davis https://goo.gl/2Etuin 21. Picnic with the boys at Hyde Park, London, UK by R Barraez D¥Lucca https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 22. Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) the Day After by Jim Edds https://goo.gl/qe3ykq 23. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS 01. Psalm 103 - Church of the Holy Trinity, Prague by Julian Vasyl https://goo.gl/sUoTym 02. 9-5-16 ñ Saved By Church ñ Andy Stanley by The Bridge, Portage https://vimeo.com/181415384 03. Sunday May 3rd, 2015 am service w/ Pastor @MarkSpitsbergen by Abiding Place Ministries https://goo.gl/2sszAU 04. Creflo Dollar 2015: 'Prosperity is Not Selfish' by Creflo Dollar - Sermons https://goo.gl/3vwhvS 05. Richard Dawkins ridiculing Ray Comfort 2 by David Shankbone https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 06. Christopher Hitchens crop 2 by JosÈ RamÌrez https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006 by Daniel Dennett in Venice 2006 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. Sam Harris 2014 Cropped by Sam Harris https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. Jesus Joseph Mary Color by Bartha IV https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 10. An atheist speaks to Christian High Schoolers by SecHummer https://goo.gl/fRnnXJ 11. Pastor Anderson "The New Earth" (Baptist preaching) by sanderson1611 https://goo.gl/ebN2BG 12. Bart D. Ehrman 2012 photo. Approved by Bart D. Ehrman by Dan Sears - Dan Sears UNC-Chapel Hill, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index... 13. Child poverty in India bu Beckster https://goo.gl/bdVyx6 14. John Hagee 2015: 'Don't Worry' Part 2 by Pastor John Hagee 2015 https://goo.gl/7anSB1 15. jesus_15 by James Sheppard https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 16. Putting the Doctrine of Soul Sleep to Bed | SDA & JWs Exposed; Body, Soul, Spirit; Death; Hell by Valiant Baptist Church https://goo.gl/FRZUgq 17. Augustine's Homily Was Amazing At The 2015 North Texas Catholic Men's Conference by Catholic Brothers For Christ https://goo.gl/A1dYzq 18. Morning Worship Service 2.17.19 by Pinehaven Church https://goo.gl/o9GXnS 19. Francis Chan Achived | Know God, Not Just A Routine! | Francis Chan 2015 by Sernord Tommy https://goo.gl/hUPJRT 20. David Platt - 9Marks at Southeastern 2010 by Wade Davis https://goo.gl/2Etuin 21. Picnic with the boys at Hyde Park, London, UK by R Barraez D¥Lucca https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 22. Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) the Day After by Jim Edds https://goo.gl/qe3ykq 23. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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