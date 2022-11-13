Terror Attack in Turkey, FTX Crypto Collapse & Ties to Ukraine World News 11/13/22

Breaking- in this developing story, Turkey has been rocked by what appears to be a terror attack leaving 6 dead and over 50 injured. What if the world's biggest ponzi scheme linked US funding for Ukraine with a crypto currency that in turn became the second largest donor to the Democrat party? What if this conspiracy theory was more than a theory? What we do know is a 30 yr old tech guy came out of no where to grow a multi billion dollar company that held Just $900MM In Liquid Assets Vs $9BN In Liabilities. All of that and much more ahead in today's top news stories from around the world! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/terror-attack-in-turkey-ftx-crypto-collapse-ties-to-ukraine/





NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!





Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV