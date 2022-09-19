⚠️Agenda 2030 is Here!⚠️
Many people across the World presume the white lines emitted from Planes stretching across our skies are nothing more than just contrails!
This is a lie.
Our government's across the world have openly admitted to Geoengineering, Cloudseeding, Soil toxification programmes and Weather Modification.
Sadly if you haven't heard, then you weren't paying attention! It is time to quickly catch up......
It's become an expediential problem where its now imperative to put an end to this once and for all!
We are running out of time :(
#GeoEngineering
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/geo-engineering-research-the-government-s-view
#CloudSeeding
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/eir-13-0107-cloud-seeding
#SoilToxification
#WeatherModification
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/weather-modification-in-the-uk
#HAARP 🧲📡
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.