⚠️Agenda 2030 is Here!⚠️ Many people across the World presume the white lines emitted from Planes stretching across our skies are nothing more than just contrails!
Puretrauma357
Published 2 months ago

⚠️Agenda 2030 is Here!⚠️

Many people across the World presume the white lines emitted from Planes stretching across our skies are nothing more than just contrails!

This is a lie.

Our government's across the world have openly admitted to Geoengineering, Cloudseeding, Soil toxification programmes and Weather Modification.
Sadly if you haven't heard, then you weren't paying attention! It is time to quickly catch up......

It's become an expediential problem where its now imperative to put an end to this once and for all!

We are running out of time :(

#GeoEngineering
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/geo-engineering-research-the-government-s-view

#CloudSeeding
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/eir-13-0107-cloud-seeding

#SoilToxification

#WeatherModification
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/weather-modification-in-the-uk

#HAARP  🧲📡
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/

agenda2030ishere

