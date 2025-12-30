Ancient Warriors Never 'Locked In' - They Did This Instead

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Self discipline is making us weaker. The Tao reveals a better path to sustained excellence.
📖📱👉🏻 My new book, iOS app, and Creator Career Activator™: https://stan.store/ryansobolski
📚 Recommended Reading (my Amazon Affiliate links):
-- Tao Te Ching (Lao-Tzu) - https://amzn.to/44mNlyc
-- Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life (Wayne Dyer) - https://amzn.to/4rTzsBH
-- Striking Thoughts (Bruce Lee) - https://amzn.to/4iVWaoI
-- The Untethered Soul (Michael Singer) - https://amzn.to/456gz4C
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
If you buy through these links, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
If we're just meeting, hi there!
I'm an Australian lawyer, actor and karate black belt sharing battle-tested Zen Confidence: building physical vitality through Eastern internal arts, using that embodied foundation to cultivate inner peace, then channeling that calm into self-confidence and authentic expression.
The pathway: strong body → calm mind → courageous expression.
Here we practice Qigong, Taiji, and Karate to build a vital, relaxed body - the foundation most meditation teachers ignore but Eastern masters never did. Then we apply Tao-inspired wisdom to direct that energy intentionally. The result: quiet confidence that's felt in your posture, breath, and presence - not just your thoughts.
Together we build quiet, embodied self-confidence: strong energetic boundaries, clear Spirit, honest expression in real conversations, and a body that can actually hold our power - so that our energy, words and actions start to match the strength that's always been inside us.
Grateful for your company on this path.
#selfcontrol #zen #flowstate
Copyright © 2025 by Ryan Sobolski. All rights reserved.
"CIVILITY Ecosystem" and "CIVILITY Constellation" are trade marks of Ryan Sobolski.
1:45- The Hidden Cost of "Lock-In" Culture
3:45- When the "Soft Life" Becomes Avoidance
5:04- The Ancient Third Option
6:06- Why Warriors Train AND Rest
7:07- How to Apply This to Your Life
8:48- Tension Test: Feel Wu Wei in the Body
10:50- Energy Audit: Tired or Avoiding?