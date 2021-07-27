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First Line of Defence - SARS-CoV2/COVID-19
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30 views • July 27, 2021
This short video is a simply reminder about taking Radical Responsibility of your Physical Body as I remind you what are the main First Line of Defence Supplements to take and how much daily as well as the fall back if you suffering from any comorbidities, infirm, Cystic Fibrosis, etc - Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine.
Remember FOODS are first, supplements are supplementary, BUT vital too.
Enjoy, big love,
Magnus
Remember FOODS are first, supplements are supplementary, BUT vital too.
Enjoy, big love,
Magnus
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