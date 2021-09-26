The Huawei Heiress Meng Wanzhou Freed by Canada Returns to China

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9/25/2021 The Huawei heiress Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in 2018 in Canada at the request of the United States has been allowed to return to China. About an hour after Meng’s plane left for China, Canada’s Prime Minister announced the simultaneous release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadians who had been arrested moments after Meng’s arrest nearly three years ago on charges of espionage.