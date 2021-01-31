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YOUR FUTURE IS VERY DARK IF YOU DONT WAKE UP
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100 views • January 31, 2021
YOUR FUTURE IS VERY DARK IF YOU DONT WAKE UP
CREDITS , https://headlineswithavoice.com/2021/01/30/a-warning-about-the-future/ QUOTE ,, The great enemy of clear language is insincerity. When there is a gap between one's real and one's declared aims, one turns, as it were, instinctively to long words and exhausted idioms, like a cuttlefish squirting out ink. George Orwell
CREDITS , https://headlineswithavoice.com/2021/01/30/a-warning-about-the-future/ QUOTE ,, The great enemy of clear language is insincerity. When there is a gap between one's real and one's declared aims, one turns, as it were, instinctively to long words and exhausted idioms, like a cuttlefish squirting out ink. George Orwell
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