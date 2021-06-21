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They Are Mass Murderers - They Are Coming To Murder The Children Next With Their Poison
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220 views • June 21, 2021
Hypocrisy abounds, rules for thee and not for me. This message highlights glaring and obvious differences between the elites and the general joe blog's. And they are not hiding it, they are quite blatant about it, as if they are rubbing our noses in it. Parents, keep a close contact with your children these elitists will and are targeting them through school when your back is turned.
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