07/07/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield Tonight: I think half of the people working in Washington, DC and Washington's permanent political establishment needs to register themselves as a FARA agent. Miles Guo has got targeted and persecuted by the weaponized DOJ and FBI for blowing whistles against a powerful collusion between the US government officials and the CCP. Now he's still kept in federal prison without bail. We need him to testify before the Congress to expose the highest level of corruption in the US government.

07/07/2023 妮可参加《Stinchfield Tonight》节目：我认为在华盛顿DC工作的一半人，以及华盛顿的永久政治机构，都应该在《外国代理人登记法》的规定下注册成为外国代理人。郭文贵受到被武器化的司法部和联邦调查局的针对和迫害，现在被关在联邦监狱，并不准保释。我们需要他到国会作证， 揭露美国政府最高层的腐败。

