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Dr. Haider, MD Says COVID Treatments Suppressed
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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185 views • January 09, 2022
Dr. Syed Haider has treated thousands of COVID-19 patients in clinics and hospitals all over the country. From New York to Florida, Hawaii to Texas. Arizona to Virginia. He's seen first-hand what's going on with this giant, worldwide PSYOP, and he isn't afraid to tell you what he has learned on the front lines. He's seen how safe and effective COVID treatments, which are super inexpensive, be intentionally suppressed by government bureaucrats, so that an experimental mRNA genetic mutagen could be given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA under the PREP Act, and so that Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J could make billions in taxpayer money to manufacture killer death shots for which they have indemnified from liability. Just like everyone else with two brain cells left to rub together Dr. Haider can't believe that was ever done, for there never was a grave viral pandemic that required the intentional destruction of human civilization in order to get through. Coronavirus infections of one type or another are a part of everyone's life, and always will be.
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healthvaccinestreatmentgovernmentpandemicsuppressioncovid-19sars-cov-2
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