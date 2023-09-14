Democrats say there's no evidence for Joe Biden’s impeachment... Here are a few!

Democrats say there's no evidence for Joe Biden’s impeachment. Here's some:
1. Putin’s billionaire buddy wired the Biden Family $3.5M, then they had dinner with Joe, and she’s off the sanctions list, TWICE
2. Joe flew Hunter to China and he came back with a bucket of cash and then Hunter told them to pay up or else and THEN Joe wrote the Chinese exec's daughter recommendations to get into Brown
3. They greased the regulatory process so the Chinese could buy an American car company
4. Hunter got a massive diamond that he lost and Joe went soft on the country that gave it to him
Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
Thank you for watching!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.