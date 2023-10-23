What's Inside Me?

“The problem is that this is not a vaccine, this is a dose of graphene to a person.”
- Dr. Ricardo Delgado
Graphene Covid Kill Shots: Let the Evidence Speak for Itself
https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-covid-kill-shots-let-evidence-speak-itself/5763418
Mirrored - MediaGiant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.