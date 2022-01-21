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Personal Magnet Test On A B, C Vitamin Manufactured In Argentina And Purchased In Mexico
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227 views • January 21, 2022
MIRRORED - Unknown Source
"My own personal magnet test on a B, C vitamin manufactured in Argentina and purchased in Mexico.
These nano GO poisons are being inserted into vitamins, prescriptions, cereals and even gerber baby foods etc
Ive seen dozens of videos showing these nano GO particles inside the capsules themselves. The capsules are almost always dark in color to hide the poison."
"My own personal magnet test on a B, C vitamin manufactured in Argentina and purchased in Mexico.
These nano GO poisons are being inserted into vitamins, prescriptions, cereals and even gerber baby foods etc
Ive seen dozens of videos showing these nano GO particles inside the capsules themselves. The capsules are almost always dark in color to hide the poison."
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