TALK ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST - Ernst Zundel & David Cole

In this video (57 minutes) Ernst Zundel (1939 - 2017) interviews David Cole in 1994.

Ernst was active in exposing the "Holocau$t" as a lie in Canada. Among the supporters of Ernst was David Cole,

a Jew who was born in Los Angeles. David began to be interested in the "Holocau$t" and soon found out that it was a fraud.

He appeared on several US TV programmes in the 1990s where he spoke out in debates with "Holocau$t" survivors.

One such survivor, a Ernest Hollander, claimed his brother had been gassed at Birkenau.

Somebody saw the show and knew his brother who lived in Serbia.

The appearence of David Cole led to a great deal of anger against him and an terrorist organisation called the Jewish Defence League threatened to kill him.

Cole went into hiding and changed his name. Later, he was outed by his girlfriend after a tiff.

Here Ernst interviews David about his life, his Jewishness, his beliefs, his upbringing and how he became active in exposing the "Holocau$t".





https://codoh.com/library/document/ernst-zundel-interviews-david-cole-1994-5717-min/en/





