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Lessons Learned from Surviving Hyperinflation in Albania and Bulgaria...Dr. Elda Pema & Lynette Zang
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202 views • December 08, 2021
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To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/lessons-learned-from-surviving-hyperinflation-in-albania-and-bulgaria-dr-elda-pema-lynette-zang/

Our "Boots on The Ground" guest, Dr. Elda Pema was gracious enough to contact us and volunteer her personal and familial experience with, not one, but two hyperinflationary events. The first through her families experience of the Italian take over of Albania during WWII and the second in the 90’s Bulgarian hyperinflation as an economic student at the American University there. After Graduation she came back to the U.S. and got her PhD in Economics and Public Economics.

She is currently a People Research Scientist at Facebook and prior to that she taught Applied Data Analysis, Economics, and Labor Economics at the Naval Postgraduate School. So as an economist, she brings a critical understanding to add to her personal experience of living through hyperinflation

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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414

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If you have questions to submit for our Q&A Video Series, send them to: [email protected]

GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN!

If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414

WHY ITM TRADING?

If you want to know what to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and complete financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types, what dates? How much of each? What strategy? And what long-term plan?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to help, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar, global markets, and the current real estate bubble. Lynette Zang as our Chief Market Analyst has over 50 years of experience in economics, banking, and currencies. Along with our entire team of consultants from financial backgrounds; we've spent the last 25 years developing a complete strategy designed not only to protect our clients from standard crashes and recessions...but to position them properly for a complete currency collapse and economic Reset (which is the stage we're now in).

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we create lifetime relationships with our clients, and facilitate strategies for lifetime security.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

ITM TRADING:
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By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

Call Us Direct for Long-Term Gold & Silver Strategies: 877-410-1414

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2021 All Rights Reserved.

#hyperinflation #gold #greatreset
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